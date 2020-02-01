Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Margaret's Church
431 Lincoln Ave
Saugus, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA M. (MALLET) ROBERTS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA M. (MALLET) ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS, Theresa M. (Mallet) Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, Jan. 30. Loving mother of James Roberts of Saugus, Rosemarie "Cookie" Neri & her husband Raymond of Saugus & Lisa Pavone & her husband Michael of Marshfield. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Christopher, Madison & Amanda. Sister of the late Ernest Mallet, Delia Connors, Rosemarie Cardarelli. An hour of visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday at 9 - 10 a.m. Relatives & friends invited. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the at Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -