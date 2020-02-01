|
ROBERTS, Theresa M. (Mallet) Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, Jan. 30. Loving mother of James Roberts of Saugus, Rosemarie "Cookie" Neri & her husband Raymond of Saugus & Lisa Pavone & her husband Michael of Marshfield. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Christopher, Madison & Amanda. Sister of the late Ernest Mallet, Delia Connors, Rosemarie Cardarelli. An hour of visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday at 9 - 10 a.m. Relatives & friends invited. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the at Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020