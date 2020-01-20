Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham , MA
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham , MA
View Map
THERESA M. (MALONEY) ST. GEORGE


1925 - 2020
THERESA M. (MALONEY) ST. GEORGE Obituary
ST. GEORGE, Theresa M. (Maloney) Age 94, of Stoneham, Jan. 17. Wife of the late Brendan E. St. George. Mother of Kevin J. St. George & wife Karen of Pepperell, Kathleen A. St. George & husband Kriss Kline of Lakeville, Patricia St. George of Reno, NV, Christine Boynton & husband Edward of Lowell and Rosemary St. George of Cambridge. Sister of the late Mary Swett and Margaret Hardy. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Thursday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visitation for family & friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020
