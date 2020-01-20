|
|
ST. GEORGE, Theresa M. (Maloney) Age 94, of Stoneham, Jan. 17. Wife of the late Brendan E. St. George. Mother of Kevin J. St. George & wife Karen of Pepperell, Kathleen A. St. George & husband Kriss Kline of Lakeville, Patricia St. George of Reno, NV, Christine Boynton & husband Edward of Lowell and Rosemary St. George of Cambridge. Sister of the late Mary Swett and Margaret Hardy. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., STONEHAM, on Thursday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10am. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visitation for family & friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 21, 2020