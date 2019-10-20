|
VASSEUR, Theresa M. (Beninati) Of Cambridge, October 16, 2019, Theresa M. (Beninati) Vasseur, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Roy H. Vasseur. Devoted mother of Roy J. Vasseur and Theresa M. Gagnon and her husband, Glen. Sister of Pat Ansara. Loving grandmother of Jeffrey Gagnon and his wife, Laura, Gregory Gagnon and his wife, Tiffany, and Robyn Daigle and her husband, Stephen. Great-grandmother to Lucas Gagnon, Lila Gagnon, Zachary Gagnon, Max Gagnon, Zoey Gagnon, Addelyn Daigle and Ava Daigle. Funeral Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Cambridge, Friday, October 25, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours in the John C. Burns & Sons Funeral Home, 305 Broadway, CAMBRIDGE, Thursday, October 24, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's name to Amedisys, Inc. (Hospice Care) Attn: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Waltham.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019