OLSON, Theresa "Terry" Marie (Smith) Age 65 of Boston, entered eternal peace June 22, 2019, comfortably wrapped in the arms of her daughter at her daughter and son-in-law's home with her family and friends by her side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born to the late Francis "Buddy" and Theresa "Teasie" Smith of South Boston, sister to the late Marybeth Conley of Hyannis, former wife of the late James "Jim" Olson of Boston. Terry graduated South Boston High School in 1972. She worked for the Telephone Company and the Federal Reserve Bank before becoming a full time stay at home mom. Terry enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends. She volunteered with Generations helping children learn to read. She enjoyed walks out to Castle Island with her children, taking the commuter boat to Nantasket beach with her son and her night time television programming. She was a devout Catholic and never lost her faith throughout her battle with such an awful disease. Her greatest achievement was being a loving and devoted mother to both her children and full time 24/7 caregiver to her son with severe Pervasive Developmental Disorder (Autism) for 30 years. Terry is survived by her children Amy and her husband Daniel Downey of East Bridgewater, her son Matthew Olson of Boston, brother Paul and his wife Irene "Renie" Smith of Dorchester, her sister Nancy Pickup of South Boston, brother-in-law Kenneth Conley of Hyannis, her nieces and nephews: Annemarie Smith Tutor and her husband Shannon of Smithland KY, Patricia Smith and fianc? Christopher of Quincy, Andrew Smith and his wife Lindsey of Norwell, Timothy Smith of Chicago, IL, Patrick Pickup and his wife Christine of Dorchester and Jamie Lee Pickup of South Boston. Also survived by 4 great-nieces and 3 great-nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Friday, June 28th from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston on Saturday, June 29th at 10am. Interment private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of sending flowers, Terry insisted memorial contributions may be made to: Autism Services Association, 47 Walnut Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or The Dream Foundation, 1528 Chapala Street, Suite 304, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.