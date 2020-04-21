|
MOLINO, Theresa (Leccese) Of Belmont, April 18th. Beloved wife of the late Frank Molino. Mother of Ann Molino of Groton and the late Charles J. Molino. Sister of Maria Armemio and her husband Alessandro of Arlington and the late Cosmo Leccese and Gina Spignese. Grandmother of Lana Paone and her husband Charles and great-grandmother of Christopher and Justin. Theresa is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions, all Services are being privately held with future Memorial Services being announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's name to the Food for the Poor, Inc., 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rt. 28), NORTH READING. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340/781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020