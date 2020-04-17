Boston Globe Obituaries
THERESA (JORDAN) NADEAU

THERESA (JORDAN) NADEAU Obituary
NADEAU, Theresa (Jordan) Of Arlington, April 14, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Edward Nadeau. Devoted mother of Deborah Corbett, her husband John of Nashua, NH, and Edward Nadeau of Watertown. Loving grandmother of Dawn Felicani, Robert Felicani and Amy Caruso. Loving great-grandmother of Kyla Felicani and Khloe Felicani. Sister of the late Mary Carr, Madeline Gouthro, Helen Kelly, Katherine White, James, Joseph and John Jordan. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Services will be private. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
