Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA OLIVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA OLIVA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA OLIVA Obituary
OLIVA, Theresa "Terry" Age 75, of East Boston, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Cherished daughter of Samuel Oliva and the late Gilda (Filippone) Oliva. Caring sister of Jeanette Champion and her husband Lee of Nahant. Loving aunt of Gregg Champion and his wife Margo of FL, Keith Champion and his wife Ismeyly of Winthrop, and Brad Champion and his wife Kelly of East Boston. Adored great-aunt of Zoe, Everett, Julian, Adrian, and Jack. Also survived by many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Theresa's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, for a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, October 5th, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 11:00AM. Inurnment will follow at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere 781-284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now