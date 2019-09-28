|
OLIVA, Theresa "Terry" Age 75, of East Boston, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Cherished daughter of Samuel Oliva and the late Gilda (Filippone) Oliva. Caring sister of Jeanette Champion and her husband Lee of Nahant. Loving aunt of Gregg Champion and his wife Margo of FL, Keith Champion and his wife Ismeyly of Winthrop, and Brad Champion and his wife Kelly of East Boston. Adored great-aunt of Zoe, Everett, Julian, Adrian, and Jack. Also survived by many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Theresa's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, for a Memorial Visitation on Saturday, October 5th, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, followed by a Memorial Service beginning at 11:00AM. Inurnment will follow at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
