MacDOUGALL, Theresa P. (Babineau) Age 84, of Uxbridge and formerly of Franklin and Marlboro, died June 18. Beloved wife of the late Emil J. MacDougall. Loving mother to Ronald MacDougall of Uxbridge, Ann Louise Feenan of Nashua, NH, Lorraine J. Sheridan of West Falls, NY and Mary T. Ryan of Bellingham. Brother to Stephen Babineau of Medford; cousin to Claire Patten; 16 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Sat., June 22 at 11 AM in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood Street, Linwood, MA. Visiting Hours: Fri., June 21, from 4-7 in the Buma Funeral Home, 101 N. Main St., UXBRIDGE, MA 01569. Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019