Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2755
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Buma Funeral Home
101 North Main Street
Uxbridge, MA 01569
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
121 Linwood Street
Linwood, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA MACDOUGALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA P. (BABINEAU) MACDOUGALL


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
THERESA P. (BABINEAU) MACDOUGALL Obituary
MacDOUGALL, Theresa P. (Babineau) Age 84, of Uxbridge and formerly of Franklin and Marlboro, died June 18. Beloved wife of the late Emil J. MacDougall. Loving mother to Ronald MacDougall of Uxbridge, Ann Louise Feenan of Nashua, NH, Lorraine J. Sheridan of West Falls, NY and Mary T. Ryan of Bellingham. Brother to Stephen Babineau of Medford; cousin to Claire Patten; 16 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Sat., June 22 at 11 AM in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood Street, Linwood, MA. Visiting Hours: Fri., June 21, from 4-7 in the Buma Funeral Home, 101 N. Main St., UXBRIDGE, MA 01569. Buma Funeral Home, Uxbridge

bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buma Funeral Home
Download Now