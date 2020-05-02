|
PAGLIARULO, Theresa (Lionetti) Of Revere, on April 30, 2020, at the age of 94. Devoted daughter of the late Antonio and Agnes (Manzo) Lionetti. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of Agnes P. Trabucco and her husband Michael of Wakefield and Mary J. Pagliarulo of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Alana Trabucco of Somerville. Dear sister of the late Arthur Lionetti. Theresa was a lifelong Revere resident as well as a graduate of RHS class of 43. She was a former member of the Revere Women's Club, Boston University Women's Council, Friends of Switzerland, and the Speech and Hearing Foundation of MA. Theresa had a passion for music and was a big fan of the Boston Symphony. She also enjoyed helping her friend Kay in the office. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,TN 38105. In accordance with the CDC's restrictions on social gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a message or share a memory in the online guestbook at www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
