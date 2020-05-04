|
ARCESE, Theresa R. (Marinello) Age 95, of West Roxbury, formerly of Brighton, born and raised in Boston, passed peacefully on May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Arcese for 62 years. Devoted mother of Stephen and his wife Kathryn of Canton and Richard of West Roxbury. Loving grandmother of Lori Najjar and her husband Adam of Canton, and David Arcese and his partner David Vermeer of Bailey, Colorado. A proud great-grandmother of Evan and Benjamin Najjar of Canton. Predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Eugenia Marinello, as well as her siblings the late Elizabeth Giorlando, Louis Marinello, Charles Marinelli, Pasquale Marinello and Rose Fuccillo. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, all Services will be held privately. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the staff of Heathwood Healthcare, Chestnut Hill for the wonderful care and compassion provided to Theresa over these past 5 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Theresa's name to www.macovid19relieffund.org Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020