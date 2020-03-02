|
|
RESONOKS, Theresa (Deeb) Of West Roxbury, passed peacefully on February 29th, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Elmars M. Resonoks. Devoted sister of the late George, Charles and William Resonoks. Also survived by many relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10, at St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury. Interment at Mt. Benedict Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit
thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020