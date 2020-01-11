Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:45 AM
Mass National Cemetery
Mass National Cemetery, Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
THERESA (DEGROOT) ROKA

THERESA (DEGROOT) ROKA Obituary
ROKA, Theresa (DeGroot) Longtime resident of Needham, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at age 93. She spent the last moments with her daughters, as they released her with love from two years in nursing care in which Parkinson's and dementia took over her life. She was devoted to her family, (predeceased) husband Elmer, (predeceased) sister Arnie DeGroot, daughters Nancy E. Roka and her husband Richard A. "Tony" Delano of Hampton Falls, NH, and Patricia S. Roka and her husband H. Jeffrey Brandt of Hamilton, and four grandchildren, Nicholas and Maia Delano, and Luce and Eli Brandt. We will remember her honesty, tenacity, and brave eagerness to learn. As a graduate of the New Jersey College of Women (Rutgers) and a chemist for the Atomic Energy Commission, she successfully followed knowledge and challenge to work in a world dominated by men. She was an avid tennis player and loved skiing, sailing, and swimming in the ocean. Relatives and friends kindly invited to visit Tuesday, January 14th from 4-7 PM at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM. Interment Mass National Cemetery, Bourne, on Friday, January 17th at 10:45 AM. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory, and that of all of our mothers, to the Needham (or your local) food pantry. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
