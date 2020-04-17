Boston Globe Obituaries
THERESA S. CARRABIS

CARRABIS, Theresa S. Of Everett, entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2020 in the Courtyard Nursing Care Center of Medford. She was 87 years old. Beloved daughter of the late Pasquale and Raffaela (D'Adamo) Carrabis. Dear and devoted sister of Lisa Pirelli and Tillie Cogliano of Everett and the late James, Carmen and Ricky Carrabis. She was the loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Also surviving are many cherished friends. She was a proud member of the Saugus-Everett Emblem Club, #32. Terry loved her Red Sox through thick and thin, never missing a game. Due to the current restrictions placed on all of us because of COVID-19, all Services will be held privately for the immediate family and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled when it becomes possible. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Theresa's memory to the Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 would be sincerely appreciated. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
