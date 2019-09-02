Boston Globe Obituaries
|
SHANNON, Theresa (Burke) Of Medford, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of James J. Shannon. Devoted mother of Tom Shannon and his wife Karen, Jim Shannon, Mary Ellen Shannon, Will Shannon and his wife Kathy, Pat Shannon and his wife Teresa and Paul Shannon and his wife Cathy. Cherished grandmother of Colleen and Chris Shannon, Tiffany Crowell and her husband Wayne, Shannon Cole and her husband Seth, Rebecca Carey, Emily van Herp and her husband Kris, Caitlin Beaudet and her husband Craig, Patrick Shannon and his wife Jackie, Brendan Shannon and his fianc?e Brooke, Jack, Kevin, Dan, Kelly and Jennifer Shannon. Great-grandmother of James, Emma and Finn Cole, Lucas and Sam Crowell, Emary Carey, Kiera and Riley van Herp and Blake Beaudet. Loving daughter of the late William E. and Mary Ellen (Moran) Burke, and sister of the late William, Douglas, Ernest and Charlie Burke and Mary Wellspring. She is also the aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Wednesday, September 4th, at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Theresa's Eternal Life at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories in the funeral home on Tuesday, September 3rd, (Today), from 3 to 7pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Please consider making a donation in Theresa's Memory to Lahey at Home, Middlesex East Visiting Nurse Hospice, 800 W. Cummings Park, Suite 5000, Woburn, MA 01801. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019
