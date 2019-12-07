Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
View Map
THERESA V. (PECORARI) WALSH

THERESA V. (PECORARI) WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Theresa V. (Pecorari) Lifetime Newton resident, suddenly Dec. 5, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late James Saint Clair Walsh. Devoted mother of Anne Walsh of Newton and the late James A. Walsh. Dear sister of Joan Wilson of Newton and the late Marian Polselli and Domenic Pecorari. Loving aunt of Ronald Wilson and his wife Barbara, Steven Wilson, Virginia Pecorari and Nicholas Pecorari and a great-niece Rebecca Wilson. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Monday, Dec. 9 from 4-8PM. Prayer Service also at the Funeral Home, Tuesday morning at 10:30AM, before proceeding to Calvary Cemetery, Waltham, for burial. Theresa loved life, loved to dance and loved her family. She will be dearly missed. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
