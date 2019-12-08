Boston Globe Obituaries
WOOD, Theresa (Maffeo) Age 94, passed away on December 6, 2019, at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, following a brief illness. Theresa was born in East Boston, daughter of the late Michaelangelo and Louise (Colarusso) Maffeo. Theresa is survived by a daughter, Donna Savage and her husband Arthur of Ipswich; granddaughter, Jessica Juncker and her late husband Lt. Kris Juncker, Jr. of Rockport. In keeping with her wishes, Services will be held privately. Arrangements by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington Street, GLOUCESTER, MA 01930. For online guestbook, please visit

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019
