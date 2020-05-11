|
WYSZKOWSKI, Theresa Age 74, died peacefully on April 25th after a brief illness. She was the loving daughter of the late Tadeusz and Lucyne Wyszkowski and grew up in Wallingford, CT. Terry graduated from Radcliffe College and received her MBA from Harvard University. She remained in the Boston area after college, residing mostly in Arlington, Lexington, Newton, and Andover. Terry is survived by an extended family of close friends, all of whom will miss her dearly. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2020