ZARDAS, Theresa (Lewis) Of Saugus, formerly of Chelsea, June 15, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of George Zardas of Saugus, with whom she shared 73 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Gary Zardas and his wife Debra of Wakefield, Judith Baggs and her husband William, Janet Zardas, Cathy Zardas, all of Saugus. Dear sister of Frederick Lewis and his wife Lorraine of Saugus and predeceased by 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Also lovingly survived by 3 grandchildren, William A. Baggs, III and his wife Heather of Peabody, Melissa Ricci and her husband Joseph of Peabody, Christopher Zardas and his fiancé Keidy Toomey of Walpole and 2 great-grandchildren, Avellina R. Ricci and Anthony J. "AJ" Ricci. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Theresa's Visiting Hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA on Tues., June 18 from 4-8 P.M. Her Funeral Services will be conducted at the First Congregational Church, 26 County Rd., Chelsea on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. Funeral services will conclude with interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. Late member of the First Congregational Church in Chelsea. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 and/or the Office of Development 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.



