THERESE L. (MCADOO) SPARTICHINO

SPARTICHINO, Therese L. (McAdoo) Of Weymouth, formerly of Billerica and Naples, FL, July 7. Beloved wife of the late John W. Spartichino. Loving mother of Rosemarie Mehrmann of Weymouth, Therese Spartichino of NH, Mary Shlimon of TX, John Spartichino, Jr. of FL and Robert Spartichino of WI. Devoted sister of Marie Moalli of FL, Ann McAdoo of North Andover and Rita McAdoo of FL. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Robert, Richard and John McAdoo. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, July 15, at St. Andrew's Church, 45 Talbot Ave., North Billerica, MA, at 12:05 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA sweeneymemorialfh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019
