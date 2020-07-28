|
CULLINANE, Therese M. Cullinane, Therese (Geddes), of Medford, at 94 years, formerly of Revere. Beloved wife of 73 years to Charles (Buddy) Cullinane. Beloved daughter of the late Reginald and Mary (Dugan) Geddes. Devoted mother of Daniel and his wife, Katherine, of Medford, Diane Fiumara and her husband, Stanley, of Winchester, Edward and his wife, Janice, of Medford, James and his wife, Marie, of Medford, and Dorothy Cullinane of NH. Predeceased by her sister, Gertrude and brother, Vincent. Devoted Nana of 13 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Graduate of Revere High School class of 1944. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America by visiting http://act.alz.org/goto/ThereseMCullinane
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020