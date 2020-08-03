|
DOHERTY, Therese P. (Mack) A lifelong resident of Holbrook, passed away peacefully on July 31st at home, after a long illness, at the age of 92. Therese's greatest joy in life was her family. Devoted wife of Robert O. Doherty who predeceased her in 2006, following their marriage of 53 years. Beloved mother of her seven children and their spouses, Maryanne Knott and her husband Stephen of Canton, Ellen Walsh and her husband Brian of Holbrook, Joseph Doherty and his wife Madeline (McCoy) of Walpole, Peggy Colpoys and her husband Frank of Scituate, Kathy Moloy and her husband Jim of Westwood, Patricia Wade and her husband Richard of Westwood and Pauline Lysko and her husband Gregg of Bridgewater. Cherished grandmother of her 20 grandchildren Maura, Andrew, Meaghan, Stephen, Laura, Kevin, Sean, Michael, Brianna, Kathleen, John, Julie, Daniel, Brendan, Thomas, Patrick, Ryan, James, Mary and Kathryn. Therese was the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Sullivan) Mack and sister of the late Francis Mack and Marie (Mack) Spieler. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, many faithful friends and her devoted caregivers. The public is invited to safely participate and pay their respects to Mrs. Doherty and her family during a "drive thru style" visitation at Saint Joseph's Church, 153 S. Franklin St., Holbrook on Thursday, August 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will follow. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend the burial at approximately 2:00 p.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donation in Therese's memory may be sent to My Brother's Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. https://mybrotherskeeper.org/. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St., HOLBROOK. For additional information or directions, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2020