THERESE "TERRI" SHEA
1960 - 2020
SHEA, Therese "Terri" In Hyannis, formerly of Brighton, passed away on November 15, 2020. Devoted mother of Maggie Johnson and Matthew J. Shea, both of Brighton. Cherished sister of Donald Shea of Brighton, Katherine Shea Murphy of Jamaica Plain, David Shea and his wife Patricia of Brighton, and the late William P. Shea. Sister-in-law of Darlene Shea. Grandmother of Alexander Grimm. Loving daughter of the late William J. Shea Jr. and Margaret (Brady) Meek. Companion of Phil Mastrobattisto. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service in St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury, on Friday, November 20th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Terri may be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For guest book, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
