Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS AHEARN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FATHER THOMAS A. AHEARN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FATHER THOMAS A. AHEARN Obituary
AHEARN, Father Thomas A. Died on September 2nd at Maryknoll, NY. He was a Maryknoll priest for 51 years. Born in Norwood, son of the late William and Mary Corcoran Ahearn, and late brothers, William and Francis and his late sisters-in-law, Jean and Gloria Ahearn. He is survived by his brothers, John, Kenneth and David and his sisters-in-law, Helen and Mary Ahearn, and his nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 10:30 a.m. at St.Timothy's Church in Norwood.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.