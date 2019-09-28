|
|
AHEARN, Father Thomas A. Died on September 2nd at Maryknoll, NY. He was a Maryknoll priest for 51 years. Born in Norwood, son of the late William and Mary Corcoran Ahearn, and late brothers, William and Francis and his late sisters-in-law, Jean and Gloria Ahearn. He is survived by his brothers, John, Kenneth and David and his sisters-in-law, Helen and Mary Ahearn, and his nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 10:30 a.m. at St.Timothy's Church in Norwood.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019