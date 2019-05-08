Boston Globe Obituaries
Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home
45 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0154
BONANNO, Thomas A. Of Medfield, passed peacefully at the Thomas Upham House on May 8th, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Giannetti); father of Catherine Bonanno of Medfield, Joseph of Oakland, CA, Thomas J. of Foxboro, Richard and his wife Paola Pedrelli of Cambridge, and Joanne Bonanno of Medfield; brother of William of Middleboro, Annette Anastasi of Attleboro, Robert of Walpole, and the late Nicholas, Grace Anzalone, Mary Ramacci, and Eleanor Caruso; "Papa" of Marissa, Thomas, Christian, Francesca, Marco, and Antonio; also survived by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Friday evening, from 4-8 p.m. at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Satruday morning, at 10 a.m., at St. Edwards Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. All are invited. Interment at Vine Lake Cemetery. Thomas was a late WWII Army veteran. For directions and guestbook please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Alexander F. Thomas & Sons FH

Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019
