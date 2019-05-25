|
CARROLL, Thomas A. Of Dover, NH, formerly of Malden. Suddenly May 21. Cherished long time companion of Tracy Coyle of Sandwich, NH. Devoted brother of Paul Carroll Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Linda Cochran of North Reading, David Carroll of Kingston, NH and Janette Carroll of Hampton, NH. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A night of visitation for Thomas will be held on Thurs., May 30th, from 4-8 PM. All other services private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway Methuen, MA. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 28, 2019