Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS CLEAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS A. CLEAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS A. CLEAR Obituary
CLEAR, Thomas A. Of Lexington, December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne M. Clear (Harrington). Loving father of Thomas Clear of Arlington, Anne Marie Clear of Petaluma, CA, Paul Clear of Houston, TX, Marylee Palmer and her husband Steve of Lexington, Gerry Clear and his wife Judy of Rowley, and the late Richard Clear. Brother of the late Elizabeth Larisey, Walter Clear, Katherine Gunning, Mary Robinson, and Anne Fleming. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Paul, Richard, Lauren, Megan, Daniel, James, Erin, and Amy, by 2 great-grandchildren, Jack and Charles, and by many nieces and nephews.

A World War II U.S. Navy Veteran, Tom was a Systems Analyst for Borden Inc. in Cambridge.

Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Lexington, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, from 4pm to 7pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.

Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -