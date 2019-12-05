|
CLEAR, Thomas A. Of Lexington, December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne M. Clear (Harrington). Loving father of Thomas Clear of Arlington, Anne Marie Clear of Petaluma, CA, Paul Clear of Houston, TX, Marylee Palmer and her husband Steve of Lexington, Gerry Clear and his wife Judy of Rowley, and the late Richard Clear. Brother of the late Elizabeth Larisey, Walter Clear, Katherine Gunning, Mary Robinson, and Anne Fleming. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Paul, Richard, Lauren, Megan, Daniel, James, Erin, and Amy, by 2 great-grandchildren, Jack and Charles, and by many nieces and nephews.
A World War II U.S. Navy Veteran, Tom was a Systems Analyst for Borden Inc. in Cambridge.
Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Lexington, at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, from 4pm to 7pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019