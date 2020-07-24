Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church"
1545 Tremont St
Boston, MA
THOMAS A. COSBY

THOMAS A. COSBY Obituary
COSBY, Thomas A. Age 97, of Marshfield, formerly of Mission Hill. Passed away March 31, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Agnes (Kelly). Loving father of Thomas and wife Pamela of Roslindale, Maureen McLaughlin and husband Richard of Marshfield, James of Marshfield, William and wife Jeanne of West Roxbury, Patricia of Boston, Janice Leonida and husband Cam of Braintree, Michael and wife Jean Marie of Roslindale, and the late Joseph of South Dartmouth and the late Gerald of Marshfield. Loving grandfather to Kelly Darcy and Tommy Cosby, Ricky and Caitlin McLaughlin, Wesley and Michaela Cosby, Nicole Leonida, Brandon and Julia Cosby. Loving great grandfather to Alex Darcy, Annabel Cosby, Frankie, Connor and Alice McLaughlin. Survived by his sister Mary Ivanoski. Retired Massachusetts State Insurance Examiner/Auditor. Eucharistic Minister at St. Ann's by the Sea, Marshfield. Veteran US Navy – served in WWII on Destroyer, USS Silverstein. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 29th at 10 o'clock in The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help "Mission Church", 1545 Tremont St., Boston. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020
