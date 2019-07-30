Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
DeROSA, Thomas A. "Dicka" 92 years of age. Of Charlestown, July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Hannah M. (Doherty) DeRosa. Devoted father of Frances Carroll & husband Stephen, Anne Marie Murphy & husband Michael, Thomas A. DeRosa Jr. & wife Kathy & Joseph DeRosa & wife Karen. Loving Grandfather to 10 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Beloved brother of the late George & wife Maureen DeRosa. Beloved brother-in-law of Shirley (Doherty) Hanley. Dear friend of Anna Noska & late husband John & the late Jack & Bernie O'Callahan. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Dicka's Funeral on Saturday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Friday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. Late U.S. Navy Vet. of WWII. Retired member of Teamsters Union Local # 379. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Dicka's name to The Chelsea Soldiers Home, c/o Activities Dept., 91 Crest Ave. Chelsea, MA. 02150. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019
