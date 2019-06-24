DUNBAR, Thomas A. III Age 68, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Sherrie A. (McAlduff) Dunbar. Born in Medford on February 3, 1951, he was a son of the late Thomas A. and Rosalie Anne (Cronin) Dunbar, Jr. From a young age, cars and transportation were the focus of his career until his illness forced him to retire. He was self employed owning several family businesses including an auto body shop, school and motor coach business. Tom enjoyed his time driving for Yankee Line the past few years. Tom enjoyed cars, sports and all the interesting places and people he visited and met along the way during his career. He loved his family and all their activities and adventures. He was an active communicant of St. Mary Magdalen Parish and was a longtime resident of Tyngsborough involved with many town activities. Surviving him in addition to his wife are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Thomas A. Dunbar IV and his wife Carla, and Timothy Dunbar; a daughter and son-in-law, Colleen McLean and her husband Michael of Burlington; eight grandchildren, Thomas, V, Emma, Reece, Will, Meadow, Patrick, Mackenzie, and Andrew; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Jane Dunbar of Townsend; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Martha and Paul Neeven of PA and Priscilla and Mark Cotreau of NH; a sister-in-law, Claire Dunbar of Fitchburg, and late brothers, Stephen and Christopher. He is the brother-in-law to all the McAlduff siblings of Lexington, and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews and cousins throughout the country. Relatives and friends will be received at the Tyngsborough Funeral Home, 4 Cassaway Dr., TYNGSBOROUGH, on Thursday morning, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. His Funeral Mass will take place immediately following at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough. Graveside Services will follow in Tyngsborough Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the LGH - Cancer Center/Team Walk, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854, or St. Mary Magdalen PAC Fund, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsborough, MA 01879. For online condolences or directions, please visit



