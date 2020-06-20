Boston Globe Obituaries
FERRARO, Thomas A. Jr. In Kingman, AZ, formerly of Revere, on June 13th at 95 years. Devoted husband of 66 years to the late Yolanda M. "Viola" (Balzi) Ferraro. Loving father of Susan M. Crews & husband Robert of Kingman, AZ & Michael T. Ferraro & wife Sandy of Somerville. Cherished grandfather of Michele Agri & husband Joseph of Hampton, NH, Kirsten Rogers of Pelham, NH, Mallory M. Yates & husband David of Somerville & Madison L. Ferraro of Manchester, NH. Adored great-grandfather of Austin Phibbs-Nichols, Lillian C. Bowes, Violet J. Agri & Cameron B. Yates. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, & grandnephews. Funeral Services & interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Late WWII US Army Veteran. To send online condolences, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
