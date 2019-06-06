Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Murphy Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
800 Columbia Road
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
920 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS GIANNINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS A. GIANNINO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS A. GIANNINO Obituary
GIANNINO, Thomas A. In Dorchester, died June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary I. (Walkowski) Giannino. Loving father of Thomas P. and his wife Laurieann Giannino of Danvers, Joseph R. and his wife Allison Giannino of Maryland, Michael A. and his wife Colleen Giannino of Hanson, and the late Steven J. Giannino. Brother of Theresa and her husband Jack Perry of Saugus, Robert and his wife Carolyn Giannino of Peabody, and Kevin and his wife Phyllis Giannino of Seabrook, NH. Devoted Papa of Thomas, Sarah, Jonathan, Claire, Michael Jr., Presley, and Stella. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Tom's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday morning, June 10, from 9:00 A.M.-11:30 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Tom was a retired Sergeant for the Boston Public School Police Department for 28 years. He also worked at the Dorchester House with special needs children for many years. He was an avid golfer and worked at and was a member of Presidents Golf Club in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to a . For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
Download Now