GIANNINO, Thomas A. In Dorchester, died June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary I. (Walkowski) Giannino. Loving father of Thomas P. and his wife Laurieann Giannino of Danvers, Joseph R. and his wife Allison Giannino of Maryland, Michael A. and his wife Colleen Giannino of Hanson, and the late Steven J. Giannino. Brother of Theresa and her husband Jack Perry of Saugus, Robert and his wife Carolyn Giannino of Peabody, and Kevin and his wife Phyllis Giannino of Seabrook, NH. Devoted Papa of Thomas, Sarah, Jonathan, Claire, Michael Jr., Presley, and Stella. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Tom's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday morning, June 10, from 9:00 A.M.-11:30 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Tom was a retired Sergeant for the Boston Public School Police Department for 28 years. He also worked at the Dorchester House with special needs children for many years. He was an avid golfer and worked at and was a member of Presidents Golf Club in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to a . For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking. Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary