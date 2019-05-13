HAGSTROM, Thomas A. Revere Resident, 56 Years, Navy Vet. of Vietnam Era At 85 years, following a brief illness, May 12th, in Revere, formerly of East Boston & Lynn. Beloved husband of 56 years to Georgianna A. (McCarthy) Hagstrom. Adored father to Aurelie A. Hagstrom of Providence, RI, Thomas J. Hagstrom of Revere, Kimberly A. DeLuca & husband Antonio & Heide A. Carbone & husband Andrew J., all of Lynnfield & Erica A. Scoppettuolo & husband Joseph of Revere. Dear brother of Donald F. Hagstrom & wife Gilda "Gail" Hagstrom of Revere & the late Robert, Charles, Earl & Norman "Red" Hagstrom & the late Geraldine Cann & Claire West. Cherished grandfather of Andrew T. Carbone, Olivia G. DeLuca, Antonio R. DeLuca, Celia B. Carbone & Angelo T. DeLuca, all of Lynnfield, Celeste K. Scoppettuolo, Gianna J. Scoppettuolo, both of Revere, Enzo R. DeLuca of Lynnfield & Khloe N. Scoppettuolo of Revere. Also lovingly survived by many nieces & nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE, on Thursday, May 16th, at 11:00 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 12:00 p.m. & immediately followed by Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, West Peabody. Visiting Hours are Wednesday, May 15th, in the Funeral Home from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era. Retiree of Daniel's Printing of Malden. Former member of the Swampscott Council – Knights of Columbus. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019