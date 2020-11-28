HALL, Thomas A. Of Plymouth, formerly of Medford, suddenly, November 26. Beloved husband of Jeannette E. "Jeanie" (Feli) Hall. Devoted father of David Hall and his wife Donna of Maynard, Joseph Hall and his fiancée Jackie of Salem, NH and the late Thomas Hall, Jr. and Robert Hall. Adored grandfather of David, Tayler, Cody, and the late Jake and great-grandfather of Mason and Jackson. Loving brother of Louise Rohan of Jacksonville, FL and Robert Hall of Orlando, FL. He was also predeceased by several brothers and a sister. Dear friend of Linda and Bernie Brand of Plymouth and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends in Tennessee. Visiting Hours with social distance protocols will be held in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD, on Tuesday, December 1, from 9:30 to 11AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Raphael Church, 512 High Street, Medford, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Legion, 199 Federal Furnace Rd., Plymouth, MA 02360. Late U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Member of the V.F.W. Medford Post #7677, American Legion Post #45 in Medford and the American Legion Post #40 in Plymouth. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorussofh.com
