McCLORY, Thomas A. Jr. Age 81, died peacefully on December 30, 2019. Tom was born and grew up in Medford before moving to Stoneham in 1970. All his adult life, he took care of others: his parents, Thomas, Sr. and Alice (Sweeney) McClory; his aunt, Mary Catherine and later in life his wife Linda. He was predeceased by his parents and aunt in the 1980's, and by Linda in 2010. Tom is survived by his sister, Alice (McClory) Lalone and her husband Donald of York, ME; his nephew John Lalone and his wife Sarah of Scituate, MA; his niece Kerry (Lalone) Yovino and her husband Jim, of Leominster, MA and their children Emily and Nicholas. Tom was a graduate of Medford Vocational HS, served in the US Air Force in Japan and was co-owner of Northshore Express with his lifelong best friend, Jack McMaster. He was an avid Bruins fan and every dog he met was a good doggy. His only vice was being a Yankees fan. Everyone who knew Tom loved him. He was quick with a smile and a laugh and the world lost a good man with his passing. The Funeral was private. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please commit an act of kindness for an elderly person today and be patient with those stricken by dementia. For an online guestbook, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020