|
|
MURPHY, Thomas A. Of Malden, suddenly, Jan. 23, 2020. Husband of the late Lori Murphy. Father of Thomas Murphy of Malden and the late Jennifer Murphy. Son of the late Daniel P. & Helene (Pallo) Murphy. Brother of Daniel P. & Michael G. Murphy, both of Malden and the late Karen A. Dello Russo. Uncle of Daniel Murphy, Kristen Casarino, Alexandrea Murphy and Nathan Dello Russo. Great-uncle of Jacob Murphy. Relatives and friends are welcome to a Memorial Gathering on Sat., evening, Feb. 1, 2020 in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN from 6-8 PM. Interment at a later date. For directions & obit. www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020