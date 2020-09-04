SERRA, Thomas A. Jr. Of Orient Heights, East Boston, Sept. 2, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Norma (Ramirez). Loving father of Nadeen Moretti and her husband Rich of Medford, Thom Serra and his wife Kristen of Andover and Natalie Bayersdorfer and her husband Brad of Winthrop. Dear brother of Marilyn Pacillo of Reading and the late Lorraine Bono. Cherished grandfather of Richie, Mia, Noah, Lily, Ryan and Elyse. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 11:30 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. *Attendees must wear masks & maintain social distancing in the Funeral Home, church and cemetery.* Memorial donations may be made to the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans at www.nechv.org
