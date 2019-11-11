|
SHANAHAN, Thomas A. Of Burlington, Nov. 10. Beloved husband of the late Louise Joan (Kerrigan) and Theresa Mary (Walsh). Loving father of Kathleen of Dracut and Daniel & his wife Lynn of Burlington. Proud grandfather of Caitlin & Conor. Brother of the late Rev. William J. OMI, Sr. Eleanor M.OP, PFC Paul F. USA, Joanne M. Hawkes and Mary T. Tilley. Tom is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 of Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Malachy Church, 99 Bedford St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name may be made to Knights of Columbus Exceptional Children's Fund, P.O. Box 25, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saint-malachy.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 12, 2019