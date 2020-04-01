|
VACCARELLO, Thomas A. Age 56, of Worcester, formerly of Waltham and Framingham, passed away on Thursday, March 26 after a period of declining health. Devoted husband of the late April (Leavitt) Vaccarello. Beloved father of Christopher Vaccarello and his wife Terry of Hudson, and Cali Vaccarello of Hudson, formerly of Framingham. Loving grandfather of Adrianna, Victoria and Enzio Vaccarello. Brother of Sandra Cincotta and her husband Joseph of Natick, Carmen "Rocky" Vaccarello and his wife Janet of Cumberland, Maine and Karen Rufo of Natick. Son of the late Orozio and Florence (McKinnon) Vaccarello. He will also be missed by his extended family at the Phoenix Rising Sober House in Worcester, where he has resided for the last few years. Funeral Services and interment private. To sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 NATICK
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020