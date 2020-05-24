|
|
WHEATON, Thomas A. "Tom" Age 61 of Lynn, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home following a brief illness on May 20, 2020. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Hickey) Wheaton, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage. A lifelong resident of Lynn, Tom was the son of the late William and Patricia (Smith) Wheaton. He attended Lynn Schools and was a graduate of Lynn Vocational Technical Institute, class of 1976. He had worked for 42 years at the GE Riverworks Plant as a calibration inspector and had retired on May 2, 2020, just prior to the onset of his illness. He was an active member of IUE Local 201, serving as a shop steward and as head of the activities committee, planning many events such as the annual Christmas party and the Labor Day Picnic. He had also worked as a bartender at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Sturbridge for over twenty years. Tom loved antiquing, shopping flea markets and other places to find uncommon buys and memorabilia. He enjoyed watching Pawn Stars and American Pickers. Tom was also an avid Boston Sports fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Timothy Wheaton and his wife Tasha of New Hampshire, Dustin Wheaton and his wife Sarah of New Hampshire, William Wheaton of Lynn, and Katie Wheaton of Lynn, a brother Chuck Wheaton and his wife Lois of Gloucester, an adopted brother Doug Beville and his wife Darlene of Lynn, 6 grandchildren Zachary, Dustin, Jr. Kailey, Samantha, Jordin, and Mariah, his beloved cousins Peter and Paul Generazzo, in addition to his many other cousins and nieces, and his former wife Cheryl Wheaton-Pearson and her husband David of New Hampshire and Florida. Due to the current restrictions of the CDC and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Services are private. The family will publish and hold a celebration of his life in September if conditions allow. Services are under the direction of the Solimine Funeral Homes. Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences at www.solimine.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020