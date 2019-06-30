|
|
MESSINA, Thomas Alex Age 76, died peacefully on June 15, 2019 in Wayland, MA. A gentle, quiet man, he loved books and had a special interest in military history. He also loved music, especially classical and jazz, and played clarinet with a small, local orchestra. He was a graduate of Rutgers University. He received a Master's degree in business from Northeastern University and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for most of his life as a chemist, creating and using new plastic compounds. He is lovingly remembered by sister Judy, brother-in-law David, nephew Jay, niece Esther and many cousins and friends. A private Funeral Service is planned.
View the online memorial for Thomas Alex MESSINA
Published in The Boston Globe from July 6 to July 7, 2019