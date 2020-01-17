|
GREENQUIST, Thomas Alfred Business Leader Of Naples, FL, passed away on January 9, at Avow Hospice in Naples. Mr. Greenquist was born in Boston and was 91 years old. Mr. Greenquist served as Chairman and CEO of Bangor Hydro Electric Company in Bangor, ME until 1991, when he retired after 28 years of working for the company. In addition to his work at Bangor Hydro, Mr. Greenquist served on numerous company boards and other business groups, including Maine Yankee Atomic Power Company, The Electric Counsel of New England, New England Power Pool, The Savings and Loan Association of Bangor, Merchants National Bank of Bangor, Merrill Trust Company, Fleet Financial Group, and Jasper Wyman Company. Mr. Greenquist also served as a director and past president of the Bangor Rotary Club, a director of the Greater Bangor/Brewer Chamber of Commerce, a director of the Brewer Economic Development Committee, a director of the Bangor Target Development Committee, a director and past president of the Action Committee of 50, a director and past chairman of the Maine Chamber of Commerce, and the first chairman of the merged Maine Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Maine. Prior to Bangor Hydro, Mr. Greenquist worked in the Boston, MA offices of Arthur Anderson from 1957 until 1963, where he became a certified public accountant and a member of The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Greenquist graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1945 in Boston, MA, and graduated from Boston University in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in accounting. Between high school and college, Mr. Greenquist served in the U.S. Army at Second Army Headquarters at Fort Meade, MD. In addition to his business activities, Mr. Greenquist was also involved in many local Maine charitable, educational and community organizations. Specifically, he served as a trustee of Eastern Maine Medical Center, a trustee of Husson College, a director and past president of the Bangor YMCA, a past chairman of the Eastern Maine Vocational Institute Advisory Committee, a trustee of the Good Samaritan Home, a director of the Home for Aged Women, a past commander of the Penobscot Bay Power Squadron, a director and past president of the Tarratine Club of Bangor, a director and past president of the Squaw Mountain Ski Club, a past chairman of the 1970/71 Penobscot Valley United Way Annual Fund Drive, a chairman of the State of Maine Employers Support of the Guard and Reserve, one of the tri-chairmen of the 1991 fund raising campaign for the University of Maine System, a member of the advisory committee for the Boy Scouts Maine High Adventure Program, a member of Senator George Mitchell's Task Force on Campaign Reform, a member of Governor Jock McKernon's Maine Street 90 Statewide Program, and a member of Governor Joe Brennan's trade mission to promote Maine. While living in Maine for many years, Mr. Greenquist developed a lifelong passion for the outdoors, enjoying spring fishing at Telos Lake, summer boating on Penobscot Bay, winter skiing at Moosehead Resort (Squaw Mountain) in Greenville, ME and golfing at Penobscot Valley Country Club. Later in life, he and his wife, Ruth Greenquist, became intrepid travelers, and they fondly remembered their 8-month trip from Maine to Florida and back on their beloved boat, Splurge. Mr. Greenquist was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Ruth B. Greenquist, and his brother, Frank Greenquist. He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Cole of South Paris, ME and Katherine Tracy of Industry, ME, and his children, Mark Greenquist of Spring Lake, NJ and Todd Greenquist of Scarborough, ME, together with many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The family suggests donations be made to the Phillips-Strickland House, 21 Boyd Street, Bangor, ME 04401. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 18, 2020