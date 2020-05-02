Boston Globe Obituaries
THOMAS ALPHONSUS CUMMINGS Jr.


1937 - 2020
THOMAS ALPHONSUS CUMMINGS Jr. Obituary
CUMMINGS, Thomas Alphonsus Jr. Devoted Husband and Loving Father Age 82, of Sandwich, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 27. He grew up in Roslindale and was educated at BC High ('55) and St. John's Seminary. Survived by wife Louise (Holderried), daughter Kristin and husband Todd Harshbarger, daughter Alanna and husband Jamison House, son Thomas, III and wife Elizabeth Martin, grandchildren Aloisa, Catalina, Clara, Olivia, and Thomas, IV, sister Janet Korpi, her sons Raymond and David, and many family and friends. Predeceased by brother Robert, Robert's wife Kathleen, and Janet's husband Col Raymond Korpi. He was Chief Probation Officer of the Wareham Court until his retirement in 2004, after which he was a tour guide at the Sandwich Grist Mill. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Tom's wish that kind deeds be done in his name. Visit Bartlett Funeral Home at bartlett1620.com for more details. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

View the online memorial for Thomas Alphonsus Jr. CUMMINGS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
