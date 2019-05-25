Home

THOMAS ANTHONY RASYS

RASYS, Thomas Anthony Age 60, recent resident of Kennebunkport, ME, and previous resident of Cambridge, MA, died suddenly in his home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He is survived by his ex-wife Brigita Rasys of Winchester, MA, beloved daughters that they share, Sofia and Alisa Rasys, and brother Vitas Rasys. He leaves his loving family with an aching sorrow, but comfort knowing he is finally at peace. Tom was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Irene (Ragauskas) Rasys. Tom-often referred to as "Radar"-was a devoted father to his daughters, close friend to his longtime wife Brigita, and a source of fun and laughter for his friends in Maine and Massachusetts. Basketball and skiing were among his many joys, but his true passion was in being the life of the party for those around him. Tom loved his Lithuanian roots, and in his earlier life, participated in community activities such as scouting, sports clubs and Lithuanian School. Tom earned a BA in Economics at Harvard University Extension School and was involved in several entrepreneurial pursuits. Services for Tom will all take place at St. Peter Catholic Church, 75 Flaherty Way, South Boston, MA 02127 on Friday, May 31, 2019, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM visitation with the family followed by an 11:00 AM Catholic Mass. Gifts in his memory can be made to the Franciscan Monastery in Kennebunk, ME.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
