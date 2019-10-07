|
WILKINSON, Thomas Augustine Jr. Age 91, son of the late Thomas Augustine Wilkinson, Sr. and Marjorie (Raney) Wilkinson, died October 3, 2019. Tom was born and raised in Lynn, Massachusetts. Tom was a graduate of Lynn English High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, retiring as Superintendent of the Swampscott Post Office after working many years in Lynn and Saugus. Tom leaves behind his beloved wife Ruth (McDonald) Wilkinson, with whom he was married to for 66 years. Tom also leaves behind his four loving children and their spouses: Thomas Augustine Wilkinson (Katie) of Fairfield, CT, Donna O'Malley (Dan Clement) of Wakefield, NH, Beth A. Colgan (Sean) of Foxfield, CO, Brendan Wilkinson (Paula Caradonna) of Lynn, MA; nine grandchildren, Shea Coppola, Paul Beath, Molly Wilkinson, Jack Wilkinson, Tommy Wilkinson, Kerby Colgan, Grady Colgan, Megan Wilkinson and Lauren Wilkinson; one great-grandchild, Kaye Coppola; several nieces and nephews. He is the brother of Robert Wilkinson and the late Francis Wilkinson. As an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, he spent many weekends traveling to see his favorite sports team. In 2018, Tom was honored at a ceremony held at the Lynn Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Division 10, for being its longest living member. A loyal, active and contributing member of the national and local Democratic Party, Tom always voted the straight ticket. Retiring to Ogunquit, Maine in 2001, he never left behind his proud Lynn roots and returning there often to visit his favorite establishments and countless friends. He was kind and always considerate, he loved his family, a great guy, quick witted, well read, astute and loyal. Tom always enjoyed the moment, made new friends and kept his old ones close. He will be missed by all. Visiting Hours: The family will welcome guests Thursday, October 10 from 4-8 p.m. at Cuff McGinn Funeral Home, LYNN, Massachusetts. Funeral Mass Friday, October 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius V Church, Lynn, Massachusetts. Family and friends welcome to gather at 10 a.m. Friday, Cuff McGinn Funeral Home. Burial following service at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lynn, Massachusetts.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019