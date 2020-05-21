|
|
MULHOLLAND, Dr. Thomas B. Jr. Of Lunenburg, passed away quietly on May 19th, three days after his 93rd birthday, after a long and remarkable life. Due to the current pandemic, Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to charity are encouraged in this time of national need. The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, LUNENBURG, has been entrusted with Thomas's funeral arrangements. For further information, see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor Funeral Directors
View the online memorial for Dr. Thomas B. Jr. MULHOLLAND
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020