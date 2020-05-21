Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS MULHOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. THOMAS B. MULHOLLAND Jr.


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. THOMAS B. MULHOLLAND Jr. Obituary
MULHOLLAND, Dr. Thomas B. Jr. Of Lunenburg, passed away quietly on May 19th, three days after his 93rd birthday, after a long and remarkable life. Due to the current pandemic, Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to charity are encouraged in this time of national need. The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, LUNENBURG, has been entrusted with Thomas's funeral arrangements. For further information, see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor Funeral Directors

View the online memorial for Dr. Thomas B. Jr. MULHOLLAND
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -