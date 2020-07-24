Boston Globe Obituaries
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
THOMAS C. BOYDEN


1940 - 2020
THOMAS C. BOYDEN Obituary
BOYDEN, Thomas C. "T." July 19th. Of Groton, formerly of Brattleboro, VT, Boston's South End and Watertown. He leaves his wife of 52 years, Annemarie (Powers) Boyden, two daughters, Kimberly (Boyden) Casto of Shirley, Deborah Jean Boyden of Oakland, CA, four grandchildren, Cole Casto, Anthony L. Casto, Riley Weber and Conner Weber. He was the brother of the late Jane Kropp of Huntington Beach, CA. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a day and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to www.harbortothebay.org/profile/tomboyden or Friends of Childe Hasson Park, www.childehassampark.com Late Director of Employee Relations at Jordan Marsh Company, Lechmere, Inc. and BJ's Wholesale. For a complete obituary, please see www.andersonfuneral.com Anderson Funeral Homes

Ayer - Townsend - Fitchburg
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2020
