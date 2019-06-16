Boston Globe Obituaries
THOMAS C. HUNT

THOMAS C. HUNT Obituary
HUNT, Thomas C. Age 64, of Lynn, June 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Aideen G. (Guthrie) Hunt. Loving father of Thomas Hunt, Jr. of Woburn, Brenna Hunt and Julianne Hunt, both of Lynn. Dear brother of John Hunt and his wife Lillian of Somerville. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Wednesday, June 19th from 4-8 PM, and again on Thursday at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Eulalia Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 10 AM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the .

Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2019
