THOMAS C. PHILLIPS Jr.


1958 - 2019
THOMAS C. PHILLIPS Jr. Obituary
PHILLIPS, Thomas C. Jr. Lifelong resident of Chelsea, December 6, 2019 at the age of 61, after declining health. Former husband of the late Nicole P. (Parrotta) Phillips. Devoted father of Alexandra E. Phillips and her husband Victor of NJ. Beloved son of Rosemarie T. (Smith) Phillips of Chelsea and the late Thomas C. Phillips. Also lovingly survived by 1 granddaughter, Beatrice Barkalov of NJ. Thomas' Memorial Service will be conducted in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., CHELSEA on Saturday, December 14 at 11:00 A.M. An Hour of Visitation will precede the Service from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Retired self-employed general contractor.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
