FERRANTE, Thomas Carmen Of Stoneham, April 17. Brother of Daniel and wife Maria of Revere. Father of Bonnie Limoli of Merrimac, Toni Belding & husband Ray of Boxford, Tina Endicott & husband Jim of North Reading, & Todd Ferrante & wife Virginia of Gloucester. grandfather of Michael, David, & Deborah Limoli, Michelle Paulding, Ashley McCarthy, Zack Endicott, Devon Champlain, & Cord Belding; great-grandfather of Anton & Zoe Limoli, Olivia & Dylan Paulding & Gennaro McCarthy; also survived by many other extended family members. Predeceased by his former wife, Vivian (Everard) Ferrante. Funeral Services will be private. A future Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe to do so. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or to a Covid-19 relief fund of your
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020