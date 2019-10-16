Boston Globe Obituaries
|
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:30 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
5 Linden Place
Brookline, MA
THOMAS COLBERT Obituary
COLBERT, Thomas Of Jamaica Plain formerly of Killeagh, County Cork, Ireland, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family on October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to his wife Margaret "Peggy" (Griffin) Colbert. Devoted father to his children Nora McGowan and her husband Leo of Medfield, Robert Colbert of Dedham, Margaret Colbert of Jamaica Plain, Patrick Colbert and his wife Elizabeth of Reading, Sheila Galligan and her husband Bill of Wellesley, Mary Theresa Kulahlian and her husband Eric of Watertown, Ann Marie Colbert and her husband Ryan McCarthy of Walpole. Loving Grampy Tom to Hannah, Matthew, Ryan, Shannah, Thomas, Margot, Grace, Benjamin, Ella, Dylan, Savanna, and Edward. Brother of the late Sean Colbert of Cork, Ireland. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty and Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre Street, West Roxbury on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 5 Linden Place, Brookline at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Tom immigrated to Boston in 1952. He was hardworking and devoted to his family. Past President of the Knights of Columbus. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and a retired member of the Carpenters Union Local 40. For directions and guestbook, please visit: pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty and Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
